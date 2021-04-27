Maura Smeader reaches goalkeeping milestone as Archmere captures 10-6 win over Dover: Photo gallery

CLAYMONT — Archmere goalkeeper Maura Smeader collected 12 saves, including the 300th of her career with the Auks, in a 10-6 victory in girls lacrosse over Dover on April 26.

Smeader was in control against the Lady Senators. She reached 300 on her first stop of the game, which came about five minutes in, after goals by Alex Harrington and Bridget McGonigle staked the Auks to a 2-0 lead.

After two more stops by Smeader, the Lady Senators broke through. Kyleigh Dill sent a bouncer into the net on a restart to cut the lead in half.

Archmere scored the next two goals. After a save by Dover keeper Regan Torbert on a restart, Harrington beat her low on a second restart. Then, with 15:42 to go in the half, Harrington got her hat trick on a quick-release bouncer. The Lady Senators got one of those back thanks to their standout, Superia Clark, when play resumed. The Syracuse University commit won the faceoff, streaked down the field and beat Smeader to the far side.

But, as was the case after Dover’s first goal, the Auks responded. This time, Audrey Mahoney won a ground ball in the offensive end, cut across the middle of the field and scored. McGonigle added her second of the day at the 11:42 mark to make it 4-2.

That was it for the scoring for nearly nine minutes, but both teams added one more before the break. Clark connected on a restart, and, after a late turnover by Dover, Bella Hughes gave the Auks a four-goal cushion when she scored with just five seconds to go.

The scoring settled down in the second half, aided by quality saves by both Smeader and Torbert. Archmere netted two goals in a 56-second span in the middle of the half, with McGonigle feeding Bella Dell’Oso after a steal for the first one, and Olivia MacMillan converting on a restart for the second. Clark got one back for the Lady Senators with 11:27 to go. Jewels Goldman hit her with a pass, and Clark did the rest. She sprinted into the circle in front of the net, deked to get open and flicked a backhand shot into the net.

McGonigle completed her hat trick with 2:39 to go, and the Lady Senators finished the scoring with two goals in the final 22 seconds.

Archmere finished with a 33-22 shot advantage. The Auks (7-2) wrap up a four-game homestand on Saturday morning against Newark Charter at 11.

Clark finished with four goals for Dover, which recorded 22 shots. Torbert had 17 saves. The Lady Senators fell to 5-3 and host Milford Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.