Oblate Brother Michael Rosenello, stalwart of Padua Academy, dies at 92

CHILDS, Md. – For nearly 60 years, Brother Michael J. Rosenello called Wilmington home. The Oblate of St. Francis de Sales was an integral part of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, known primarily for his work at Padua Academy. Brother Mike, 92, died Sept. 20. He was a member of the Oblates for 71 years.

A Camden, N.J. native, he attended North Catholic High School in Philadelphia, which was operated by the Oblates. A priest at the school asked him once about his future plans and suggested he give the priesthood a shot like several of his friends. He politely demurred.

“I said I can’t even pass Spanish, let alone that Latin and everything like that,” Brother Mike told The Dialog in 2011.

The priest then mentioned becoming an Oblate brother. “I gave it a shot for a couple of weeks. That was in 1946.”

He arrived in Wilmington in 1954 and helped build the current St. Anthony of Padua School. He also served as the director of youth ministry, as well as director of maintenance and the cafeteria at the original Padua Academy. The Oblates assigned him to supervise construction of the Villa Maria Retreat House – today’s Caron Foundation – from 1962-66. In 1966, he returned to Wilmington, where he would remain until his retirement in 2017.

Brother Mike assisted with the construction of the current Padua Academy and worked at the school for nearly five decades. He oversaw maintenance and the lunch program. He spent a lot of mornings in the kitchen making meals, including a student favorite, his Friday grilled-cheese sandwiches. You could often find him in the school gymnasium, watching the Pandas from the front row of the bleachers or, in later years, his chair by the entrance.

He remained in Wilmington until 2017, when he moved to the Oblate retirement community in Childs. He told The Dialog that God would tell him when it was time to move on.

“You don’t have to slow down,” Brother Mike said. “He’ll slow you down. He’s definitely slowed me down because I can’t walk as fast as I used to or run as fast as I used to.”

Padua will hold a memorial service for Brother Mike on Sept. 24. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sept. 28 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 901 N. Dupont St., Wilmington, with visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Oblate Cemetery, 1120 Blue Ball Road, Childs. Donations in Brother Mike’s name can be made to the Oblate Development Fund, 2200 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del., 19806.