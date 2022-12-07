Saint Mark’s girls score first 12 points on way to basketball victory at Dickinson: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Lauren McDonald recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead Saint Mark’s to a 56-14 victory over Dickinson in girls basketball on Dec. 6.

The Spartans jumped all over the Rams early on to put distance between the teams. It took them a few minutes to get going, but once they scored their first bucket almost three minutes into the contest, they were fairly solid from the field. Gillian Cantagallo got the scoring started at the 5:18 mark with a short baseline jumper to get Saint Mark’s off and running.

McDonald got in on the act next, hitting the first of her two three-pointers, and Bella Prado added a 12-footer. The Spartans turned their rebounding advantage into a springboard to run, with McDonald scoring the next five before Londyn Johnson got the Rams on the board.

Dickinson’s My-Asia Flowers scored on a reverse to open the second, but Saint Mark’s answered with the next 12. Sophia Baffone added to a solid start to her freshman year with the first five of that run, which also included a three-pointer by Keira Benoit.

With the outcome not in doubt, the entire Spartans roster had the opportunity to play significant minutes. Eleven players scored on the afternoon.

In addition to McDonald, Baffone also had 13 points, including three triples. The Spartans (2-1) will play their home opener on Friday at 3:45 p.m. against Laurel.

For Dickinson, Amirrah Williamson-Jackson led the way with six points. The Rams fell to 0-2.

All photos by Mike Lang.