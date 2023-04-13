Saint Mark’s High School baseball walks off with a win over Salesianum School: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — Saint Mark’s watched Salesianum erase an early lead in the teams’ first meeting of the season on April 12, but the Spartans bounced back with an eighth-inning run for a 4-3 walkoff win at Gene Alessandrini Field. James Baffone played the hero, knocking in Garrett Quinn with the clincher.

The Spartans led, 3-0, heading into the fourth inning, with starting pitcher John Klepacki working out of mild trouble in the first and third innings. But the Sals reached him in the fourth. Vincent Offutt was hit by a pitch to lead things off and was still on first two outs later when Cory Sheridan sent a Klepacki pitch over the fence in left-center for a two-run home run.

Neither Klepacki nor Sheridan, who started for the Sals, allowed a hit after that until the top of the seventh, when Sheridan singled to start the inning for Salesianum. Sheridan was forced at second on a bunt by Michael Gioia, who was safe at first on a fielder’s choice. Kenneth Villanova came in to pinch run, and on an errant pickoff attempt, Villanova took third. The throw to the catcher bounced off his glove and rolled into the Saint Mark’s dugout, and Villanova was awarded home to tie the game.

Jack Rossi came in to pitch for the Sals in the seventh, and he struck out the side. But Quinn, who relieved Klepacki in the seventh, retired Sallies in order in the top of the eighth.

Quinn legged out an infield single with one out in the Spartans’ half of the eighth. Baffone followed with his single, and Saint Mark’s was aggressive in sending Quinn home. He dove away from the catcher on his head-first slide and got his left hand in before the tag in a cloud of dust, and soon he was surrounded by his teammates.

Quinn was busy from the start of the game. He fielded a one-out grounder at shortstop in the top of the first and turned a 6-3 double play. Then, after Tyler Mosher led off the bottom of the frame with a single, Quinn singled to move Mosher to third and then stole second. After a strikeout, Zach Frame grounded to second base, and Mosher beat the throw to the plate, which skipped to the backstop. Quinn attempted to score, but he was tagged out. Frame stole third base and scored on a balk by Sheridan.

The Spartans added a third run in the third with the help of two Salesianum errors. Brad Marks reached on the first error and scored on the second.

Klepacki allowed four hits in 6.1 innings, striking out four. Saint Mark’s (8-0) hosts Delmar on Saturday at 1 p.m.

For the Sals, Sheridan struck out 10 in six innings, and reliever Rossi struck out three more. The Sals (2-4) travel to Cape Henlopen on Saturday at 2 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.