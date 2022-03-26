Salesianum storms past Maryland foe, 19-3, in lacrosse home opener: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Salesianum’s lacrosse team played its second game in two days on March 25 when Easton (Md.) visited Abessinio Stadium, and thus far, the Sals have had no problems picking up after recapturing the state championship last spring.

After shutting out Smyrna, 19-0, on the road on Thursday, the Sals opened the home schedule against the Warriors. Salesianum scored the game’s first 10 goals and held a 15-3 halftime advantage on the way to a 19-3 win.

The Sals won the opening faceoff and patiently worked their offense, but their first shot was stopped. It wouldn’t take long for the floodgates to open.

Colby Bushweller came up with a steal at midfield just over a minute in, and he sent a pass to Zachary Friend along the baseline to the goalkeeper’s left. Friend moved toward the crease and tucked the ball into the net. The Sals won the ensuing faceoff, and it took just 35 seconds for them to double their advantage on a low shot from Ryan Metz.

Griffin McGovern, whose shot was stopped at the beginning of the game, picked up the next two goals for Sallies. His first was a low burner, and after a penalty on Easton, he tucked an underhanded shot into the net with an assist to Bushweller.

This was fewer than four minutes into the contest.

Calean Driggs, one of the many seniors on the veteran roster, was next to get on the board, four an a half minutes after the man-up goal. McGovern scored man-up again at the 3:09 mark, setting up shot in front of the Warriors’ keeper and taking a shot from a defender while getting his hat trick.

Driggs connected just 14 seconds later as the Sals dominated the faceoffs. When they weren’t scoring, they were punishing the Warriors with fierce checks and relentless defensive pressure.

Speaking of punishing, sophomore Rowyn Nurry had his helmet removed with a cross check after taking a pass with 1:17 to go in the first. No matter; he scored anyway. McGovern added his fourth before the quarter ended.

Nurry tallied once more in a man-up situation before Easton finally beat the Sals’ keeper. The ball appeared to be in his stick, but it was knocked out and over the line to make it 10-1.

Control of the faceoffs paid off just after the Sals conceded that goal. Ryan Cunningham took the ball, ran down the middle of the field and fired a one-handed shot that beat the keeper. The Sals added four more goals before halftime, and they outscored the Warriors, 4-0, in the second half.

Final statistics were not available Friday night. Salesianum (2-0) heads to Appoquinimink to meet the Jaguars on Thursday at 6 p.m.

All photos by Jason Winchell.