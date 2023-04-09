Six-run fourth inning powers Salesianum School baseball past Sussex Central High School: Photo gallery

NEWARK — Salesianum’s offense was knocking on the door on April 8 against Sussex Central, and in the fourth inning, the Sals broke through. They plated all six runs they would score in the game in a 6-1 win over the previously unbeaten Golden Knights at Bob Hannah Stadium at the University of Delaware.

Central jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Sallies starting pitcher Aidan Chermol, but that would be their lone run of the day. A combination of Chermol, some solid Sals defense and a few Golden Knights baserunning mistakes helped keep them from doing further damage.

In the top of the third inning, the first batter drilled a double down the left field line, but he was cut down at third trying to stretch it to a triple. The next batter walked, but the courtesy runner was caught stealing.

In the fourth, the leadoff batter singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch, but Sals catcher Jude Swift caught the runner too far off the base a few pitches later, and the out was recorded at third. Then in the fifth, a runner at first base was doubled up when he failed to get back to the bag in time after a fly ball to left.

Meanwhile, Sussex Central starting pitcher Peter Onuschak worked around trouble in the early going. The Sals stranded a runner at third in the first inning and had two runners on in the second. Salesianum loaded the bases with two outs in the third, and it looked like they would finally score when Swift sent a fly ball into shallow left field. But Golden Knights shortstop Osiah Kelley made a spectacular running catch and managed to hold on to the ball as he collided with oncoming leftfielder Kyle Custis. Both players suffered some bumps and bruises but remained in the game.

The Sals sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth against three Sussex Central pitchers as they took control. Cory Sheridan reached on an infield single and was sacrificed to second. Aiden Tesche followed with a triple to the fence in center, tying the game.

Kelley came in to pitch, and he walked the first two batters he faced, loading the bases. Nate McBride drove a double to deep left-center, scoring Sheridan and Tesche to give the Sals the 3-1 lead. Wyatt Hellens relieved Kelley. He struck out Luke Steinrock, but the ball was not caught cleanly, and Steinrock reached first on a throwing error that also allowed Brandon Baffone to score. Matt Speicher doubled to drive in McBride, and another errant throw allowed Steinrock to come home with the sixth run.

Evan Frank took over on the mound for the Sals in the sixth. He retired the Golden Knights in order in the sixth, and he got the first batter to fly out in the seventh. A double and single put runners at the corners with one out, but Frank helped his own cause. He caught a line drive right back at him and doubled the runner at first to end the game.

Salesianum (2-3) travels to Saint Mark’s on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Golden Knights (7-1) play Delaware Military on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League.

All photos by Jason Winchell.