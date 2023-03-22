Ursuline soccer falls in season opener vs. Caravel: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Ursuline pressured Caravel for several minutes during the first half, but the Buccaneers finally broke through late in the half on the way to a 3-0 soccer victory on March 21 at Serviam Field. It was the season debut for both teams.

Raiders keeper Julia Terzaghi made two early saves, one a diving stop, before Ursuline’s offense found its footing. Freshman Zoe Carberry’s left-footed shot in the 14th minute glanced off the gloves of Caravel’s freshman goalkeeper, Taylor Fitzgerald, then off the crossbar above her head. The Raiders upped the pressure, but they were unable to generate another scoring chance against the Bucs.

Terzaghi and the Raiders’ defense was pressed back into service in the middle stages of the first half. A shot off a corner kick hit some bodies in the 18-yard box, and Caravel’s second-chance effort was stopped by a lunging Terzaghi.

In the 35th minute, a 40-yard free kick was nearly headed in by the Bucs. Finally, in the 37th, Caravel got on the board. Reese Muschinski corralled a pass from Alaina Alston about 30 yards out and sent a shot toward Terzaghi. The ball handcuffed the keeper and ended up behind her in the net.

The beginning of the second half featured several standout saves by Terzaghi, but in the 48th minute the Buccaneers earned a corner kick. Grace Slapcinsky sent the kick into the box, where it found its way into the net. Alston picked up the final goal on a corner kick in the final minute, with Maci Hood getting the assist.

The Bucs outshot Ursuline, 15-1, and had an 8-1 edge in corners. Caravel (1-0) hosts Newark Charter on Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Terzaghi had 12 saves for the Raiders (0-1), who visit Concord on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

All photos by Mike Lang.