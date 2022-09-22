Wilmington Charter gets hat trick from Matt Capretto in win over Archmere: Photo gallery

WILMINGTON — Matt Capretto turned the first half of Wilmington Charter’s soccer game against Archmere on Sept. 21 into his own personal showcase. The senior scored three first-half goals and added an assist later on as the Force shut out the Auks, 7-0, on Sept. 21.

Capretto got started early, knocking in the game’s first goal just five minutes in with an assist to the freshman, Mike Capretto. In the 13th, defender Dominick Tweed sent a long outlet pass over everyone, and Matt Capretto beat Auks goalkeeper Kyle Zahnow to the ball, chipping it over the keeper and into the net.

The play evened out for a bit after that until a bit of bad luck cost the Auks. A player attempted to send the ball to a teammate, but it deflected off that player and high into the air, and the ball ended up in the Archmere net for an own goal.

Mike Capretto sent a laser into the net in the 33rd, and Matt Capretto got his hat trick with his third of the game a minute later. Charter added two more in the second half, as Nicholas Livaditis and Benjamin Shaver each scored.

The Force had a 17-1 edge in shots and 2-1 in corner kicks. Goalkeeper Benjamin Richard stopped that lone shot to pick up the clean sheet. Charter improved to 3-0 and visits MOT Charter on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

For the Auks, Zahnow had five saves, and Ryan Smith added two more in the second half. Archmere (3-1) plays its fourth straight road game on Saturday at noon at Saint Mark’s.

All photos by Mike Lang.