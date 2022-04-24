Wilmington Friends edges Archmere in girls lacrosse: Photo gallery

ALAPOCAS — Kaely Tornek scored late in the game on an 8-meter opportunity to lift Wilmington Friends to a 15-14 victory over Archmere in girls lacrosse on April 23 in Alapocas. It was a mild upset as the Quakers entered the contest ranked fifth in the state by Delaware Live, and the Auks were fourth.

The teams were tight throughout, with the biggest lead for either team in the first half being three goals when Friends’ Molly Dolan connected on an 8-meter opportunity to make it 6-3. But the Auks scored the next four goals, going ahead by one when Bella Dell’Oso took a pass from Alex Harrington after a ground ball win and scored with 6:41 remaining in the half.

Tornek led the Quakers with six goals. Elizabeth Hebert had four, Dolan added three, and Madeline Rowland chipped in with a pair. Quakers goalkeeper Lucy Wood stopped 12 shots. Friends (5-2) travels to No. 2 Tatnall on Monday for a 3:45 p.m. tilt.

For the Auks, Olivia MacMillan was tops with five goals. Harrington had four, and Dell’Oso and Brynn Bastian-Pastore each scored twice. Bella Hughes tallied the other Archmere goal. Holly Hayes had nine saves. The Auks (6-2) are off until Friday, when they will meet Worcester Prep (Md.) at 4:30 p.m. at DE Turf in Frederica.

