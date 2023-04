Father Edward M. Aigner Jr., retired priest of the Diocese of Wilmington,...

Father Edward M. Aigner Jr., a priest of the Diocese of Wilmington since 1972, died April 1.

The retired priest had been in residence at St. Francis de Sales parish in Salisbury, Md.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

Please keep the repose of the soul of Father Aigner and the consolation of his family and friends in your prayers.