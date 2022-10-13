Former St. Hedwig School teacher Sister Mary Auguste Biache dies at 75

Sister Mary Auguste Biache, who served in education in the Diocese of Wilmington, died July 21 in Lodi, N.J. She was 75 and had been a Felician sister for 58 years.

Born in New Jersey, Sister Auguste ministered primarily in education. She was a teacher on the elementary and secondary levels, and she was a principal. In the Diocese of Wilmington, she taught at St. Hedwig School from 1967-73. She also worked in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connectict.

She also ministered as a director of religious education, and she did administrative and clerical work in healthcare for several years. Sister Auguste also was director of retirement and a director of associates for her congregation. While living in Lodi, she tutored international sister studying at Felician University. She also started a website to provide updates on the lives of Lodi Felicians.

Funeral services for Sister Auguste were held in Lodi in July.