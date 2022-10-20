Sister Dorothy Elizabeth Real, former teacher in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 87

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Dorothy Elizabeth Real, formerly Sister Marie Patricia, died in Crozer-Chester Medical Center on Oct. 19. She was 87 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 63 years.

A native of Baltimore, Sister Dorothy ministered primarily in elementary education. She spent 12 years in the Diocese of Wilmington as a teacher at Corpus Christi School and All Saints Catholic School in Elsmere and at St. John the Beloved School in Wilmington. She worked for many years in the south in the dioceses of Charleston, S.C., Mobile, Ala., Pensacola, Fla., and Orlando. She also taught for a few years in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C.

Services will be Oct. 26 in Assisi House, with a Christian wake service at 9:30 a.m., followed by a viewing and a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Her ashes will be interred at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. All services will be livestreamed.

Donations in Sister Dorothy’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.