Bishop Koenig celebrates Mass for milestone jubilees of priests in the Diocese of Wilmington — Photo gallery

Bishop Koenig celebrates Mass for milestone jubilees of priests in the Diocese...

The following priests in the Diocese of Wilmington are celebrating ordination milestones this year. Bishop Koenig marked the occasion in a Mass celebrated June 22 at the Cathedral of St. Peter.

60 years

Father William Hazzard graduated from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore. He was ordained May 25, 1963, by Bishop Michael Hyle.

Among his priestly assignments were associate pastor, Ss. Peter and Paul, Easton, Md.; St. Paul’s, Wilmington; St. Thomas the Apostle, Wilmington; St. Peter’s Cathedral; pastor, St. Paul’s, Wilmington; Holy Spirit, New Castle; Corpus Christi, Elsmere, and chaplain of Medical Center of Delaware, Newark.

He retired in 2009.

50 years

Father Charles Dillingham graduated from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore. He was ordained May 12, 1973, by Bishop Thomas J. Mardaga.

Among his priestly assignments were associate pastor, Corpus Christi, Elsmere; St. Helena’s, Wilmington; St. Elizabeth, Wilmington; pastor, Holy Family, Newark; St. Elizabeth, Wilmington and St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin; director, Vocations Office.

He retires June 28, 2023.

45 years

Monsignor John Hopkins graduated from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore. He was ordained May 13, 1978, by Bishop Thomas J. Mardaga.

Among his priestly assignments have been associate pastor, Corpus Christi, Elsmere; director, Catholic Youth Ministry; pastor, St. Margaret of Scotland, Newark and St. Joseph on the Brandywine, Wilmington, where he currently serves.

40 years

Bishop William E. Koenig graduated from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Huntington, N.Y. He was ordained May 14, 1983, in the Diocese of Rockville Centre by Bishop John R. McGann.

His priestly assignments have included associate pastor, St. Edward the Confessor in Syosset, N.Y.; St. James in Setauket, N.Y.; St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre; director, diocesan Office of Vocations; pastor, St. William the Abbot in Seaford; rector, St. Agnes Cathedral; Vicar for Clergy, Diocese of Rockville Center.

He was appointed tenth bishop of Wilmington April 30, 2021 and installed July 13, 2021.

35 years

Msgr. David Kelley graduated from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore. He was ordained Oct. 29, 1988, by Bishop Robert E. Mulvee.

Among his priestly assignments have been associate pastor, St. Mary of the Assumption, Hockessin; Holy Family, Newark; St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury, Md.; pastor, St. Benedict, Ridgely, Md.; St. Joseph, Middletown; Holy Family, Newark, and parish of Resurrection, where he currently serves; director of Vocations Office and Vicar for Clergy.

30 years

Father Norman Carroll graduated from St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore. He was ordained Oct. 23, 1993, by Bishop Robert E. Mulvee.

Among his priestly assignments have been associate pastor, St. Hedwig, Wilmington; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Wilmington; pastor, St. Benedict, Ridgely, Md; St. Elizabeth, Wilmington; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Bear, where he currently serves, and director, Vocations Office.

Father Christopher Kopec graduated from Immaculate Conception Seminary, South Orange, N.J. He was ordained Oct. 23, 1993, by Bishop Robert E. Mulvee.

Among his priestly assignments have been associate pastor, St. Francis de Sales, Salisbury, Md.; St. John the Apostle, Milford. Father Kopec since 1999 has been in full-time ministry as chaplain for the military.