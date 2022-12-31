Bishop Koenig joining ‘people of good will from throughout the world’ in mourning passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

December 31, 2022 — (Wilmington, Delaware) — The Most Reverend William E. Koenig, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington, issued the following statement on the passing of Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI:

“I join fellow Catholics and people of good will from throughout the world in mourning the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. With prayers of gratitude for the gifts that God bestowed upon him that he so generously shared for the good of the church and the human family, we ask God to welcome his good and faithful servant into the life prepared for him from the foundation of the world. May eternal rest be granted to him and perpetual light shine upon him.”

Bishop Koenig will preside at a concelebrated memorial Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:10 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint Peter, Sixth and West Streets in Wilmington.

