St. John the Beloved School bands perform for local baseball crowds

Two musical groups from St. John the Beloved School have entertained fans at local baseball parks twice in the past few weeks.

The school’s select band performed the National Anthem on April 29 at Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies hosted the Washington Nationals. The announced attendance that evening was 38,387, and the Phillies won, 7-6.

On May 8, the mixed band was at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, where the Blue Rocks battled the Hudson Valley Renegades. The attendance that night was 1,574.

Each of the bands has 30 members. The select band includes students from grades 5-8, while the mixed band ranges from grade 3-8.