Catholic author, columnist George Weigel set to speak at event on book of homilies from the late Father Leonard R. Klein

The sermons of the late Father Leonard R. Klein will be celebrated during a presentation from Catholic author George Weigel on Nov. 17 at Salesianum School’s Centenary Hall.

The event sponsored by the St. Thomas More Society of the Diocese of Wilmington begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and presentation at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The late priest delivered hundreds of homilies in 13 years as a Catholic priest in the diocese, and 65 of them are being made available in a book edited by his widow, Christa. Copies of “A Grain of Wheat” will be available for sale. Weigel’s latest book “To sanctify the world: The legacy of Vatican II” will also be available for sale.

A question-and-answer will follow the talk. Weigel and Father Klein were friends.

Father Klein was a native of Easton, Pa., and ordained a Lutheran minister in 1972. He performed many duties in that capacity, including leading congregations in New York and Pennsylvania before entering the Catholic Church in 2003. He was ordained to the priesthood in 2006 by the late Bishop Michael A. Saltarelli in Wilmington and was chaplain of the local St. Thomas More Society.