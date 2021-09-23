Dozens from Diocese of Wilmington honored at ‘Jubilee for Religious’ Mass — Photo gallery

Sister Margaret Mary Graney, OSB, and Sister Marlies Tomczyk, OSB, join the Jubilee for Religious at Church of the Holy Child. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
A group of priests and religious from the Diocese of Wilmington celebrating jubilees ranging from 75 to 40 years, gathered for Mass with Bishop Koenig, Bishop Malooly and various priests and religious from around the diocese at Church of the Holy Child on Sept. 21.
Sister Lynn Patrice Lavin, OSF, chats with Bishop Malooly before Mass
Bishop William E. Koenig at Jubilee for Religious Mass. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Sister Ann David Strohminger, OSF, celebrated her 50th jubilee and is also delegate for religious for the Diocese of Wilmington. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Father John McGinley, left, celebrating 60 years as a member of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, and Deacon Wiliam Johnston, process to the altar at the beginning of Jubilee for Religious Mass at Church of the Holy Child in Wilmington on Sept. 21. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
A group of priests and religious from the Diocese of Wilmington celebrating jubilees ranging from 75 to 40 years, gather for Mass with Bishop Koenig, left, and Bishop Malooly, right, at Church of the Holy Child on Sept. 21. A complete list of jubilarians can be found at thedialog.org. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens
Members of religious communities of the Diocese of Wilmington join the “Jubilee for Religious” Mass at Church of the Holy Child on Sept. 22. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens