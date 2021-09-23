Home Our Diocese Dozens from Diocese of Wilmington honored at ‘Jubilee for Religious’ Mass —...

Dozens from Diocese of Wilmington honored at ‘Jubilee for Religious’ Mass — Photo gallery

By
The Dialog
-
135
Sister Margaret Mary Graney, OSB, and Sister Marlies Tomczyk, OSB, join the Jubilee for Religious at Church of the Holy Child. Dialog photo/Joseph P. Owens

A group of priests and religious from the Diocese of Wilmington celebrating jubilees ranging from 75 to 40 years, gathered for Mass with Bishop Koenig, Bishop Malooly and various priests and religious from around the diocese at Church of the Holy Child on Sept. 21.

A complete list of jubilarians can be found here.

