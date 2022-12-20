Early registration taking place for Conference of Catholic Men’s Fellowship of Maryland on March 25

BALTIMORE – Early registration is currently under way for the 2023 Conference of the Catholic Men’s Fellowship of Maryland, scheduled for Saturday, March 25 at Saint Louis Parish in Clarksville/Howard County.

The conference will feature Curtis Martin of FOCUS Ministries, Nathan Crankfield of Seeking Excellence Ministries, and Neal Lozano of Heart of the Father Ministries. Archbishop William Lori will open the conference with the celebration of Mass beginning at 8 a.m.

Conference activities will include presentations, the administration of the sacrament of reconciliation by priests from the Archdiocese of Baltimore, and adoration before the Blessed Sacrament. Select vendors will also be available for the purchase of Catholic religious items throughout the day.

Early registration of $30 per person ticket pricing runs through Feb. 1. Ticket price includes continental breakfast, lunch, and refreshments. For conference details and registration, please visit the website Catholic Men’s Fellowship of Maryland – Baltimore, MD (catholicmensfellowship.com). For more information, please contact Ed Roberts at 443-858-7504 or via email at edw.roberts.28@gmail.com.