Father Sean F. Turley, priest of the Diocese of Wilmington, longtime U.S. Air Force chaplain, dies at 83

Father Sean F. Turley, a priest of the Diocese of Wilmington who lived and ministered in the United Kingdom since 1995, died Nov. 20 at Saint Joseph’s Home, Coleshill, Birmingham, England. He was 83.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Father Turley was ordained in 1971 at Holy Angels Church in Newark. He was an associate pastor at St. John the Beloved, St. Helena’s and St. Matthew parishes, all in Wilmington, and St. Joseph, Middletown. Before entering the seminary, he taught at St. Edmond’s Academy for two years.

In 1981, he entered the U.S. Air Force as a chaplain and remained on active duty until 1995. At that time, he was appointed pastor of Ss. Michael and James Parish in Haunton, Staffordshire, England. He remained there until his retirement in 2015.

Father Turley’s funeral and burial will take place at Ss. Michael and James, to be arranged “in the fullness of time,” according to the Diocese of Birmingham, England.