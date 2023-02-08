Franciscan Sister Nancy Crossen, teacher at several Diocese of Wilmington schools, dies at 94

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Nancy Crossen, 94, a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 74 years, died Feb. 7 in Assisi House. She ministered primarily in education and spent 16 years in the Diocese of Wilmington.

A native of McKeesport, Pa., Sister Nancy had a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Delaware. Her service in the Diocese of Wilmington included time as a teacher at St. Thomas the Apostle, St. Patrick and St. Paul schools in Wilmington, and at All Saints Catholic School in Elsmere. She also worked at Saint Mark’s High School. She also spent a year as a volunteer at Holy Angels School in Newark and another year in local house ministry in Greenville.

Sister Nancy also ministered for 23 years in the Archdiocese of Baltimore as a teacher and as corrdinator of ministries for the Franciscans’ provincial residence in Baltimore. She was principal of Most Pure Heart of Mary School in Mobile, Ala., for 19 years, and she also worked in the Diocese of Charleston, S.C.

All services will be Feb. 14 in Assisi House and will be livestreamed. A Christian wake service begins at 9:30 a.m., with a viewing to follow. Mass of Christian Burial is at 11 a.m., with interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in Sister Nancy’s name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.