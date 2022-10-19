Group prays for peace at ‘Memorial service for victims of gun violence’ in Diocese of Wilmington

Group prays for peace at ‘Memorial service for victims of gun violence’...

Gun violence is far too prevalent in so many communities, including those in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The Ministry for Black Catholics in the diocese has taken steps to raise awareness of the plague on communities.

Father Roger DiBuo, pastor of St. Elizabeth parish in Wilmington, and Father Glenn Evers, pastor of St. Joseph on French Street, joined a group for “Memorial service for victims of gun violence” Oct. 12 at St. Elizabeth Church.

It was part of “Peace Week Delaware” and sponsored by Ministry for Black Catholics.