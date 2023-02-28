It’s not too late to see Archmere Academy’s spring musical ‘Willy Wonka’

Archmere Academy students perform Willy Wonka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
The 2023
Diocese of Wilmington Catholic high school spring musical series is shining its spotlight on Archmere Academy‘s “Willy Wonka.”
If you missed last weekend’s performances, don’t worry. You can still
purchase tickets online here for March 3-4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 for students, faculty and seniors and $12.50 for general admission.
Other high school musical performances are coming soon. They include:
Salesianum School: “Head over Heels,” March 3-4 at 7 p.m., March 5 at 2 p.m., March 10-11 at 7:30 pm, and March 12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “The Heard of Robin Hood,” May 19-21 at 7:30 pm.
Saint Mark’s High School: “Grease,” March 31- April 1 at 7:00 pm, and April 2 at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. Tickets will be available online and at the door.
Saint Elizabeth High School: “Anastasia,” at Benedictine Performing Arts Center May 5-6 at 7:00 pm, and May 7 at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be available online and at the door.
Earlier in the school year were
‘The Play that goes wrong’ at Ss. Peter and Paul High School, ‘Dreamland’ at Ursuline Academy, and ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ at Padua.
Archmere Academy student Jack Maister (Willy Wonka) and Maggie Shelton (Violet) performs Willy Wanka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy students Sylv Chen (Grandpa George), Brianna Cubbler (Grandma Georgina), Caeli McAlonan (Grandma Josephine), Jonah Tonn (Grandpa Joe), and Caileigh Crane (Charlie) perform Willy Wonka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy student Niamh Cranny (Ms. Teavee) performs Willy Wonka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy students Caileigh Crane (Charlie) and Roisin Liew (Candy Man) perform Willy Wonka during opening night, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy students Jonah Tonn (Grandpa Joe), Bridget McNamara (Mrs. Bucket), Caileigh Crane (Charlie), and Viv Lehman (Mr. Bucket) perform Willy Wonka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy students Jonah Tonn (Grandpa Joe), and Caileigh Crane (Charlie) perform Willy Wonka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Caileigh Crane (Charlie) performs Willy Wonka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy students Alexander Belmont (Augustus) and Gabi Fernandez (Mrs. Gloop) performs Willy Wonka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy student Jack Maister (Willy Wonka) performs Willy Wanka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy student Grace Lawlor (Veruca Salt) performs Willy Wonka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Archmere Academy student Grace Lawlor (Veruca Salt) performs Willy Wonka during opening night at Archmere Academy, Friday, February 24, 2023. Photo/Don Blake