It’s not too late to see Archmere Academy’s spring musical ‘Willy Wonka’

The 2023 Diocese of Wilmington Catholic high school spring musical series is shining its spotlight on Archmere Academy‘s “Willy Wonka.”

If you missed last weekend’s performances, don’t worry. You can still purchase tickets online here for March 3-4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7.50 for students, faculty and seniors and $12.50 for general admission.

Other high school musical performances are coming soon. They include:

Salesianum School: “Head over Heels,” March 3-4 at 7 p.m., March 5 at 2 p.m., March 10-11 at 7:30 pm, and March 12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “The Heard of Robin Hood,” May 19-21 at 7:30 pm.

Saint Mark’s High School: “Grease,” March 31- April 1 at 7:00 pm, and April 2 at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Anastasia,” at Benedictine Performing Arts Center May 5-6 at 7:00 pm, and May 7 at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

Earlier in the school year were ‘The Play that goes wrong’ at Ss. Peter and Paul High School, ‘Dreamland’ at Ursuline Academy, and ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ at Padua.