Wilmington native Sister M. Victoria Bartkowski, former educator in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 80

LODI, N.J. — Sister Marie Victoria Bartkowski, a Wilmington native who spent 61 years as a member of the Felician Sisters, died Feb. 22. She was 80.

She grew up in Wilmington as a member of St. Hedwig Parish, whose school was staffed by the Felicians. One of 12 children of Leonard and Wanda (Guldczynski) Bartkowski, she was in high school when her parents died.

She earned a degree in education from Felician College and a master’s from Central Connecticut State University and ministered primarily in education, pastoral ministry and faith formation.

Formerly Sister Mary Florentine, Sister Victoria — better known as Sister Vicky — spent her first stint in the Diocese of Wilmington at Holy Cross School in Dover, where she taught various grades from 1964-68. She returned to Dover in 1975 as principal of Holy Cross High School in Dover, where she remained until 1983.

She also ministered in education in the Diocese of Metuchen, N.J., and the Archdiocsese of Newark, N.J. In addition, Sister Vicky worked in pastoral ministry, most recently at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Wallington, N.J., where she was stationed from 1999 until this past fall. At Most Sacred Heart, she was active in the rosary confraternity and could be found selling lottery tickets at the parish picnic.

Surviving are two of her 11 siblings, brother Bill and his wife Marianne, and brother Jim. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Nonni, JoAnne, Dorothy, Theresa and Martha, and 32 nieces and nephews and their families.

In addition to her parents, Sister Vicky was predeceased by sisters Toni Ivanitch and her husband Nick, Marie Mousley and her husband Walter; brothers Frank, Leonard and his wife Phyllis, Gene, Richard, John, Joseph and Stan; and a sister-in-law, Karen.

Services are scheduled for March 1 at Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wallington, N.J. A wake will be held from 3-7 p.m., followed by the funeral liturgy. A reception will follow the service in the church hall. Additional services will be held on March 2 and 3 in Lodi for Felician Sisters and Associates and Sister Vicky’s family only. Burial will take place in the convent cemetery.

Donations in her name should be made to the Felician Sisters of America, c/o Sister Lisa DiSabatino, 27 Dankoff Ave., Wallington, NJ 07057; or the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 127 Patterson Ave., Wallington, NJ 07057.