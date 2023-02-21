Padua Academy keeps 2023 spring musical train rolling with production of ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ — Photo gallery

Padua Academy keeps 2023 spring musical train rolling with production of ‘Roald...

The 2023 Spring musical season is in full swing in the Diocese of Wilmington.

The spotlight was on Padua Academy as hit they stage in mid-February with “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.”

Other high school musical performances are coming soon. They include:

Archmere Academy: “Willy Wonka,” Feb. 24-25 at 7:00 pm., March 3-4 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $7.50 for students, faculty and seniors and $12.50 purchase online here.

Salesianum School: “Head over Heels,” March 3-4 at 7:30 pm, March 5 at 2:00 pm, March 10-11 at 7:30 pm, and March 12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “The Heard of Robin Hood,” May 19-21 at 7:30 pm.

Saint Mark’s High School: “Grease,” March 31- April 1 at 7:00 pm, and April 2 at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

Saint Elizabeth High School: “Anastasia,” at Benedictine Performing Arts Center May 5-6 at 7:00 pm, and May 7 at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be available online and at the door.

Earlier in the school were ‘The Play that goes wrong’ at Ss. Peter and Paul High School and ‘Dreamland’ at Ursuline Academy.