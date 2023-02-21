Padua Academy keeps 2023 spring musical train rolling with production of ‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical’ — Photo gallery

Padua students Isabel Bishop (Matilda) Elliot Bishop (Michael Wormwood) and Sophia Murray (Mrs. Wormwood) perform in Matilda the Musical perform during opening night at Padua Academy, Friday, February 17, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
The 2023 Spring musical season is in full swing in
the Diocese of Wilmington.
The spotlight was on Padua Academy as hit they stage in mid-February with “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.”
Other high school musical performances are coming soon. They include:
Archmere Academy: “Willy Wonka,” Feb. 24-25 at 7:00 pm., March 3-4 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $7.50 for students, faculty and seniors and $12.50 purchase online here.
Salesianum School: “Head over Heels,” March 3-4 at 7:30 pm, March 5 at 2:00 pm, March 10-11 at 7:30 pm, and March 12 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets can be purchased online here. Salesianum will also perform “The Heard of Robin Hood,” May 19-21 at 7:30 pm.
Saint Mark’s High School: “Grease,” March 31- April 1 at 7:00 pm, and April 2 at 2:00 pm. General admission tickets are $10. Tickets for students/seniors/alumni are $8. Tickets will be available online and at the door.
Saint Elizabeth High School: “Anastasia,” at Benedictine Performing Arts Center May 5-6 at 7:00 pm, and May 7 at 2:00 pm. Tickets will be available online and at the door.
Earlier in the school were
‘The Play that goes wrong’ at Ss. Peter and Paul High School and ‘Dreamland’ at Ursuline Academy.
The Padua students perform Matilda the Musical perform during opening night at Padua Academy, Friday, February 17, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Padua student Anna Szczerba (Miss Honey) performs in Matilda the Musical perform during opening night at Padua Academy, Friday, February 17, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Padua students Emily Hoard (Bruce) and Olivia Segeda (Ms. Turnchbull) perform in Matilda the Musical perform during opening night at Padua Academy, Friday, February 17, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Padua students Isabel Bishop (Matilda) Elliot Bishop (Michael Wormwood) and Sophia Murray (Mrs. Wormwood) perform in Matilda the Musical perform during opening night at Padua Academy, Friday, February 17, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Padua students Sophia Murray (Mrs. Wormwood) and Katie Duppel (Mr. Wormwood) perform in Matilda the Musical perform during opening night at Padua Academy, Friday, February 17, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Padua student Isabel Bishop (Matilda) Elliot Bishop performs in Matilda the Musical perform during opening night at Padua Academy, Friday, February 17, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Padua students Sophia Murray (Mrs. Wormwood), Isabel Bishop (Matilda) and Lauren Perry (Rudolpho) perform in Matilda the Musical perform during opening night at Padua Academy, Friday, February 17, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
Padua students Amanda Smarr (The Escapologist) and Alaina Barnes (The Acrobat) perform in Matilda the Musical perform during opening night at Padua Academy, Friday, February 17, 2023. Photo/Don Blake
