‘New York Tenors’ return in concert Dec. 10 at Saint Mark’s High School to benefit Catholic Charities

The world-famous New York Tenors return to the Diocese of Wilmington this year for a Dec. 10 concert, 4 p.m., at Saint Mark’s High School in Pike Creek. The concert benefits Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Wilmington.

“The Sights and Sounds of Christmas with the New York Tenors and International Soprano Arianna Paz” features the vocal artistry of Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio, with guest vocalist Paz, who will delight the audience with holiday favorites.

A meet-and-greet with Wilmington’s Bishop Koenig and The New York Tenors will be held after the show; additional sponsorship opportunities are also available.

A collection of warm clothing items for families in need (socks, gloves, hats and scarves) will also be taken up at the concert.

Tickets can be purchased at wilmingtondiocese.simpletix.com. For more information on sponsorships or meet-and-greet tickets, call (302) 573-3120, ext 645, or email skelton@cdow.org.