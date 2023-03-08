Registration open for CYM annual cross pilgrimage in Wilmington with Bishop Koenig

The Dialog Youth, young adults and families from around the diocese are invited to join Bishop Koenig for the 12th annual cross pilgrimage, which is scheduled for April 1, the day before Palm Sunday.

The pilgrimage will return to its traditional format, with pilgrims walking the streets of Wilmington in a display of their faith.

The day begins at 10 a.m. at the St. E Center at St. Elizabeth Parish with an opening prayer and concert by the Scally Brothers. Young people will then carry the diocesan pilgrimage cross through the neighboring streets with the bishop as a representation of Jesus’ entry to Jerusalem and his journey on Good Friday.

The group will make stops at various points along the way. The first is St. Francis Hospital for a blessing of the patients, followed by the sacrament of reconciliation at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Next up is Padua Academy for Stations of the Cross, then kneeling before the Blessed Sacrament at St. Paul Church, before returning to St. Elizabeth for a blessing of palms and 4 p.m. Mass.

The cost is $15 per person or $45 maximum for a family and must be done in advance. Registration is available by clicking here.

Pilgrims must bring a lunch. Everyone is asked to bring one nonperishable foot item for Catholic Charities’ Stock the Pantry.