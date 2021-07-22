Bishop Koenig renews appointments of Diocese of Wilmington officials and deans

Bishop Koenig has renewed the appointments of several diocesan officials and deans. Those positions were technically left vacant once Bishop Koenig was appointed to the Diocese of Wilmington at the end of April and the tenure of Bishop Malooly came to an end.
The following have had their appointments renewed, effective July 15:
Msgr. Steven P. Hurley as vicar general and moderator of the curia. Msgr. Hurley can perform all administrative acts with the exception of those which the bishop has reserved to himself or which in law requires the special mandate of the bishop
Very Rev. Glenn M. Evers as associate moderator of the curia
Msgr. David F. Kelley as vicar for clergy
Very Rev. Mark A. Kelleher as vicar for retired priests
Very Rev. Joseph W. McQuaide IV as chancellor. Among Father McQuaide’s functions are the ability to issue dispensations, permissions, and faculties to clergy.
Joseph P. Corsini as chief finance officer, with the five-year term having begun July 23, 2017
Sister Ann David Strohminger, OSF, as delegate for religious
The following priests have been renewed as deans:
Very Rev. Norman P. Carroll, City Deanery
Very Rev. John B. Gabage, Eastern Shore Deanery
Very Rev. Paul F. Jennings, Ocean Deanery
Very Rev. James S. Lentini, Silver Lake Deanery
Very Rev. James T. Kirk Jr., Brandywine Hundred Deanery
Very Rev. Joseph J. Piekarski, Central New Castle Deanery