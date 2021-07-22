Bishop Koenig renews appointments of Diocese of Wilmington officials and deans

Bishop Koenig has renewed the appointments of several diocesan officials and deans. Those positions were technically left vacant once Bishop Koenig was appointed to the Diocese of Wilmington at the end of April and the tenure of Bishop Malooly came to an end.

The following have had their appointments renewed, effective July 15:

Msgr. Steven P. Hurley as vicar general and moderator of the curia. Msgr. Hurley can perform all administrative acts with the exception of those which the bishop has reserved to himself or which in law requires the special mandate of the bishop

Very Rev. Glenn M. Evers as associate moderator of the curia

Msgr. David F. Kelley as vicar for clergy

Very Rev. Mark A. Kelleher as vicar for retired priests

Very Rev. Joseph W. McQuaide IV as chancellor. Among Father McQuaide’s functions are the ability to issue dispensations, permissions, and faculties to clergy.

Joseph P. Corsini as chief finance officer, with the five-year term having begun July 23, 2017

Sister Ann David Strohminger, OSF, as delegate for religious

The following priests have been renewed as deans:

Very Rev. Norman P. Carroll, City Deanery

Very Rev. John B. Gabage, Eastern Shore Deanery

Very Rev. Paul F. Jennings, Ocean Deanery

Very Rev. James S. Lentini, Silver Lake Deanery

Very Rev. James T. Kirk Jr., Brandywine Hundred Deanery

Very Rev. Joseph J. Piekarski, Central New Castle Deanery