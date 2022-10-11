Sister Helen Gaidos, who spent a year in Diocese of Wilmington, dies at 91

ASTON, Pa. — Sister Helen Ann Gaidos, formerly Sister John Andre, died Oct. 8 in Assisi House. She was 91 and had been a professed member of the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia for 73 years.

Sister Helen, a native of Sheridan, Pa., ministered primarily in healthcare and parish ministry. She spent one year in the Diocese of Wilmington in radiology at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington. She also ministered in the dioceses of Allentown, Pa.; Trenton, N.J.; Harrisburg, Pa.; and Baker, Ore. She also worked in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Services are scheduled for Oct. 18 in Assisi House and will be livestreamed. A Christian Wake Service will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will take place at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA 19014.