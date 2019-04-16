Bishop Malooly at Chrism Mass: Grateful for ‘powerful witness’ of those in ministry — photo gallery

A full church at Holy Cross in Dover, dozens of deacons and other religious, more than 60 priests and Bishop Malooly celebrated the Chrism Mass on April 15 at the beginning of Holy Week.

The bishop explained the significance of the Mass.

“The Holy Chrism is used to anoint the newly baptized, to seal the candidates for confirmation and the anointing of the hands of priests and the heads of bishops at their ordinations,” Bishop Malooly said in his homily. “The oil of catechumens is used in preparation for baptism. The oil of the sick is used in the comfort and support of the sick in their infirmity.”

The bishop said he was heartened to concelebrate Mass with his brother priests and to be together with religious, diocesan and parish leaders and members at the approach of Easter.

“Today as we celebrate, I am very grateful for so many women and men in consecrated life who offer us such powerful witness in so many different ministries,” the bishop said. “All of you minister so wonderfully among our people, your people.

“During this Holy Week, we will once again remember, commemorate and celebrate the sacred mysteries of our redemption,” Bishop Malooly said.