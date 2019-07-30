Members from Region 4 gather in Wilmington for V Encuentro

Fathers Carlos Ochoa and Glenn Evers were joined by Bishop Malooly and others from the Diocese of Wilmington and beyond July 30 for Region 4 V Encuentro.

The event held in Wilmington included members from the region, which encompasses the states of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; the Archdioceses of Baltimore, Washington, and the Military Services, USA; and the Dioceses of Arlington, Richmond, Wheeling-Charleston, and Wilmington.

In 2013, the USCCB’s Subcommittee on Hispanic Affairs convened pastoral leaders of the Hispanic/Latino community to engage again in the process of Encuentro. The V Encuentro was convened in the context of the New Evangelization and emphasized the importance of involving young, second and third generation Hispanics/Latinos.

The process of Encuentro for Hispanic/Latino ministry has been deeply ecclesial. It is motivated by reading the signs of the times and convened by the bishops, who call the Hispanic/Latino community to raise their voices. In the context of this dialogue among the bishops and the community, members live a spirit of pastoral ministry illuminated by an ecclesiological communion and missionary vocation that seeks to reach out to those who find themselves estranged from the life and vision of the Church. The main objective of the process of the Encuentro is to discern the way in which Hispanics/Latinos respond as Church.

Father Evers is Diocese of Wilmington Office for Cultural Ministries director. Father Ochoa is coordinator for Office of Hispanic Ministries.