Our Lenten Journey, April 15, 2019

“The growing number of marginalized people living in situations of extreme precariousness is a fact that calls to us and demands zealous solidarity to offer them the material and spiritual support they need. At the same time, we have much to receive from the poor whom we encounter and assist. In the throes of difficulty, they are often witnesses to the essential, to family values; they are able to share with those who are poorer than them, and to rejoice in it. … Indifference and self-centeredness area always on the increase. Care for the poor enriches us by setting us on a path of humility and truth.”

— Pope Francis, Audience with members of the Pro Petri Sede Association, Feb. 16, 2015

“When a poor person dies of hunger, it has not happened because God did not take care of him or her. It has happened because neither you nor I wanted to give that person what he or she needed.” — St. Teresa of Calcutta

“The bread you store up belongs to the hungry; the cloak that lies in your chest belongs to the naked; the gold you have hidden in the ground belongs to the poor.”

–St. Basil the Great

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

