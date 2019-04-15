A few big games dot high school sports schedule in abbreviated week

Nearly all the high school sports being played this week happens from Monday-Wednesday because of the Easter break, but there are a few worth highlighting. In girls action, St. Mark’s will be a busy place on Tuesday, with lacrosse, soccer and softball all hosting games. The boys’ schedule includes rivalry battles for Salesianum baseball and lacrosse, while St. Elizabeth’s baseball team faces the last remaining undefeated squad.

Girls

Lacrosse

Tuesday

Ursuline (8-0) at St. Mark’s (4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Ss. Peter and Paul (3-7)at St. Andrew’s (4-1), 4 p.m.

St. Thomas More (3-3) at Sussex Academy (5-4), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (2-3) vs. Padua (6-1), 5:30 p.m., A.I. DuPont High School

Wednesday

Tower Hill (4-0) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.

Red Lion (0-7) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.

Archmere (7-1) at Newark Charter (8-0), 5:15 p.m. This showdown between the Auks and Patriots should go a long way to determining the Diamond State Athletic Conference champion – and it should be a darn good game. Each of these teams is used to scoring (Archmere at 13 goals a game, Newark Charter at 13.5) and allowing in the neighborhood of five.

Thursday

St. Thomas More vs. Delaware Military (1-7), 4 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club

Soccer

Monday

St. Elizabeth (1-4) at Archmere (7-0), 3:45 p.m.

Padua (6-1) vs. Appoquinimink (4-4), 6 p.m. at DE Turf Sports Complex. The Pandas and Jaguars have developed a nice rivalry over the past few years. Padua’s last two wins over Appo have been by identical 1-0 scores, including last year’s overtime triumph. The Pandas have won three straight since their lone loss of the year, while Appo also has three consecutive wins after beginning the season 1-4. The game is being played in Frederica as part of the Delaware Army National Guard showcase series at DE Turf.

Tuesday

Wilmington Charter (6-0-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run

State Park

Delaware Military (3-4) at St. Mark’s (4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Padua at Ursuline (2-4), 3:30 p.m.

Softball

Monday

Padua (3-4) at Delmar (5-3), 3:45 p.m.

Glasgow (0-5) at St. Elizabeth (6-2), 4 p.m.

Archmere (4-4) at Cape Henlopen (3-5), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday

Brandywine (2-7) at St. Mark’s (1-6), 3:45 p.m.

Archmere at Appoquinimink (8-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

St. Mark’s at Conrad (4-4), 3:45 p.m.

Thursday

Milford (5-3) vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex

Saturday

St. Elizabeth vs. Design Thinking (2-2-1), noon at Kodiak Park Fields

Boys

Lacrosse

Monday

Archmere (6-1) vs. Newark Charter (4-2), 4:15 p.m. at Life Community Church

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (1-4) at Delcastle (0-6), 4 p.m.

Salesianum (4-4) at Malvern Prep, 4 p.m. The Sals have played their usual difficult schedule this season, and it doesn’t get any easier this afternoon in Chester County, Pa. Sallies has played the Friars every year going back to 2010 except one, so they know each other well. Malvern is 5-5 this season, with three of the losses coming to nationally ranked teams. The Sals are coming off their first in-state loss in five seasons, and they have also played several national powers.

Friends School of Baltimore at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-5), 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Monday

St. Mark’s (2-2) at Salesianum (5-1), 5 p.m.

Tuesday

St. Mark’s at Newark (1-4), 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Conrad (5-1) at Salesianum, 5 p.m. Two of Delaware’s better teams get together. Both the Red Wolves’ and Salsl losses have come to Indian River, so this battle will determine upstate superiority – at least for now.

Baseball

Monday

Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-3), 3:30 p.m.

Salesianum (4-1) at St. Mark’s (7-2), 4 p.m. The longtime rivals take to the field against each other for the first time this season. The Spartans have averaged more than 12 runs per game this season, while the Sals’ success stems largely from their pitching. This will be the Sals’ first trip to St. Mark’s since May 9, 2013; the Spartans’ ensuing home games in this series were played at Frawley Stadium from 2014-18.

Tuesday

St. Elizabeth (3-4) at Appoquinimink (7-0), 3:45 p.m.

St. Georges (4-3) at Archmere (5-3), 4 p.m.

Wilmington Charter (5-2) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Ss. Peter and Paul at Beth Tfiloh, 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s vs. Delaware Military (4-2), 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League