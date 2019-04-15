A few big games dot high school sports schedule in abbreviated week

Nearly all the high school sports being played this week happens from Monday-Wednesday because of the Easter break, but there are a few worth highlighting. In girls action, St. Mark’s will be a busy place on Tuesday, with lacrosse, soccer and softball all hosting games. The boys’ schedule includes rivalry battles for Salesianum baseball and lacrosse, while St. Elizabeth’s baseball team faces the last remaining undefeated squad.
Girls
Lacrosse
Tuesday
Ursuline (8-0) at St. Mark’s (4-4), 3:45 p.m.
Ss. Peter and Paul (3-7)at St. Andrew’s (4-1), 4 p.m.
St. Thomas More (3-3) at Sussex Academy (5-4), 4 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (2-3) vs. Padua (6-1), 5:30 p.m., A.I. DuPont High School
Wednesday
Tower Hill (4-0) at St. Mark’s, 3:45 p.m.
Red Lion (0-7) at Ursuline, 3:45 p.m.
Archmere (7-1) at Newark Charter (8-0), 5:15 p.m. This showdown between the Auks and Patriots should go a long way to determining the Diamond State Athletic Conference champion – and it should be a darn good game. Each of these teams is used to scoring (Archmere at 13 goals a game, Newark Charter at 13.5) and allowing in the neighborhood of five.
Thursday
St. Thomas More vs. Delaware Military (1-7), 4 p.m. at Kirkwood Soccer Club
Soccer
St. Elizabeth (1-4) at Archmere (7-0), 3:45 p.m.
Padua (6-1) vs. Appoquinimink (4-4), 6 p.m. at DE Turf Sports Complex. The Pandas and Jaguars have developed a nice rivalry over the past few years. Padua’s last two wins over Appo have been by identical 1-0 scores, including last year’s overtime triumph. The Pandas have won three straight since their lone loss of the year, while Appo also has three consecutive wins after beginning the season 1-4. The game is being played in Frederica as part of the Delaware Army National Guard showcase series at DE Turf.
Tuesday
Wilmington Charter (6-0-1) vs. St. Elizabeth, 3:30 p.m. at Alapocas Run
State Park
Delaware Military (3-4) at St. Mark’s (4-2), 3:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Padua at Ursuline (2-4), 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Monday
Padua (3-4) at Delmar (5-3), 3:45 p.m.
Glasgow (0-5) at St. Elizabeth (6-2), 4 p.m.
Archmere (4-4) at Cape Henlopen (3-5), 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday
Brandywine (2-7) at St. Mark’s (1-6), 3:45 p.m.
Archmere at Appoquinimink (8-0), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
St. Mark’s at Conrad (4-4), 3:45 p.m.
Thursday
Milford (5-3) vs. Padua, 4 p.m. at Midway Softball Complex
Saturday
St. Elizabeth vs. Design Thinking (2-2-1), noon at Kodiak Park Fields
Boys
Lacrosse
Monday
Archmere (6-1) vs. Newark Charter (4-2), 4:15 p.m. at Life Community Church
St. Elizabeth (1-4) at Delcastle (0-6), 4 p.m.
Salesianum (4-4) at Malvern Prep, 4 p.m. The Sals have played their usual difficult schedule this season, and it doesn’t get any easier this afternoon in Chester County, Pa. Sallies has played the Friars every year going back to 2010 except one, so they know each other well. Malvern is 5-5 this season, with three of the losses coming to nationally ranked teams. The Sals are coming off their first in-state loss in five seasons, and they have also played several national powers.
Friends School of Baltimore at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-5), 4 p.m.
Monday
St. Mark’s (2-2) at Salesianum (5-1), 5 p.m.
Tuesday
St. Mark’s at Newark (1-4), 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Conrad (5-1) at Salesianum, 5 p.m. Two of Delaware’s better teams get together. Both the Red Wolves’ and Salsl losses have come to Indian River, so this battle will determine upstate superiority – at least for now.
Baseball
Monday
Indian Creek at Ss. Peter and Paul (5-3), 3:30 p.m.
Salesianum (4-1) at St. Mark’s (7-2), 4 p.m. The longtime rivals take to the field against each other for the first time this season. The Spartans have averaged more than 12 runs per game this season, while the Sals’ success stems largely from their pitching. This will be the Sals’ first trip to St. Mark’s since May 9, 2013; the Spartans’ ensuing home games in this series were played at Frawley Stadium from 2014-18.
Tuesday
St. Elizabeth (3-4) at Appoquinimink (7-0), 3:45 p.m.
St. Georges (4-3) at Archmere (5-3), 4 p.m.
Wilmington Charter (5-2) at Salesianum, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
Ss. Peter and Paul at Beth Tfiloh, 4 p.m.
St. Mark’s vs. Delaware Military (4-2), 4 p.m. at Newark National Little League