Our Lenten Journey, April 17, 2019

Quotes of the Day:

“For you will certainly carry out God’s purpose, however you act, but it makes a difference to you whether you serve like Judas or like John.”

― C.S. Lewis, The Problem of Pain

“Judas became the spokesman of all those who through the centuries would protest the ornamentation of the Christian cult and would feel that, when the best of gold and jewels were given to the God Who made them, there was some slight made to the poor – not because they were interested in the poor, but because they were envious of that wealth.”

― Venerable Fulton J. Sheen, Life of Christ

“Let’s think of that moment when a woman washed the feet of Jesus with the nard, so expensive: it is a religious moment, a moment of gratitude, a moment of love. And he [Judas] stands apart with bitter criticism: ‘But this could have been used for the poor!’ This is the first reference that I have found, in the Gospel, to poverty as an ideology. The ideologue does not know what love is, because he does not know how to give himself.”

― Pope Francis, Encountering Truth: Meeting God in the Everyday

• • •

Diocesan Lenten Series featuring Father Rich Jasper

The Diocese of Wilmington is presenting a multimedia Lenten series titled, “Holy Boldness: A Journey through Lent with Four American Saints,” that will be distributed via digital video, radio broadcasts, and podcasts. Written and hosted by Fr. Rich Jasper, Associate Pastor of Saint Ann Church in Wilmington, the four-part series uses the lives and examples of four holy Americans to help individuals and families get the most out of the Season of Lent and prepare spiritually for the celebration of Christ’s resurrection at Easter.

Watch all four videos here:

https://www.cdow.org/lent/

The videos, podcasts, and additional Lenten resources are also available at cdow.org/lent.https://www.youtube.com/user/DioceseofWilm

Resources from the USCCB:

Today’s Readings: http://www.usccb.org/bible/readings/041719.cfm

USCCB Prayer and Worship Calendar for Lent

http://www.usccb.org/prayer-and-worship/liturgical-year/lent/index.cfm