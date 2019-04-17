Ursuline lacrosse remains unbeaten after win at St. Mark’s

MILLTOWN – Ursuline’s lacrosse team returned to Delaware after taking three games with sister Ursuline schools in Massachusetts over the weekend, and the travel didn’t seem to affect the Raiders. They continued their high-scoring ways against St. Mark’s in a 17-11 win on April 16.

This was the teams’ first meeting since last May, when the Spartans squeaked by Ursuline, 15-13, in the state tournament. The Catholic rivals have played a bunch of close games in recent years, and this one was no different.

The Raiders won the opening faceoff and held the ball for more than a minute before Jordan Baerga scored in close on Spartans goalkeeper Jackie Stofa. But it took the Spartans just a few minutes to answer, as Lindsay Sawyer converted an eight-meter opportunity.

The next four goals belonged to the Raiders, who have not scored fewer than 16 goals in any of their nine games this season. Tbe first, second and fourth of those belonged to Jordan Kenney. Jane Lyons had the other, grabbing a loose ball behind the net and tucking one in high.

Sawyer ended the Ursuline run with another eight-meter shot with 11:07 remaining in the first half, but the Raiders’ advantage never dipped below three goals. It got as high as five at 9-4 with Lexi Goff potted a pass from Baerga at the 2:59 mark. McKenzie Beamer scored twice 11 seconds apart in the final minute to make it 9-6, but Caroline Knight of the Raiders took some of the wind out of St. Mark’s sails with an eight-meter opportunity with just 14 seconds left in the half.

Again, the teams spent several minutes trading goals, but the Raiders pulled away with three straight tallies in a 3:30 span that made it 15-9.

Final statistics were not available early Wednesday morning. The Raiders remained undefeated at 8-0 and play just their third home game of the season on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. against Red Lion. The Spartans (4-5) are off until April 29, when A.I. DuPont visits for a 3:45 start.