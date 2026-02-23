Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 23, 2026

Some saints lived centuries ago and are honestlyy hard to relate to in our modern lives. But St. Carlo Acutis is different — how many other saints were skilled at coding? Acutis was a young millenial whose devotion to the Eucharist and exemplary faith life led to his canonization. He serves as an excellent role model for today’s young Catholics. Read more about St. Carlo Acutis here: https://www.franciscanmedia.org/who-was-carlo-acutis/

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

