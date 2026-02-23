Snow totals range from six to 20 inches in towns across Delaware, Eastern Shore of Maryland in Diocese of Wilmington

Snow totals range from six to 20 inches in towns across Delaware,...

Just when we thought we’d start getting a look at green grass again, by the time it ended Feb. 23 Mother Nature had come through and dumped 1-2 feet of snow on us depending on where you are in the Diocese of Wilmington.

Rehoboth Beach got 20 inches, according to the National Weather Service, and some other Delaware beach towns also got at least that much. Ocean City, Maryland got 14 inches. Bethany Beach got 18 inches of snow accumulation.

Temperatures in the mid to high 30s made snow removal chilly, but not unbearable, although it was a heavy snow Monday.

School buildings in the Diocese of Wilmington were closed Monday and it was a virtual learning day for students.

Some other snow totals:

Elkton, Md.: 6 inches

Wilmington: 8 inches

Hockessin: 7 inches

Claymont: 9 inches

Georgetown: 19 inches

Lewes: 20 inches

Dover: 15 inches

Easton, Md: 9 inches

Salisbury, Md.: 14 inches

Bear: 7 inches

Smyrna: 11 inches

Ridgely: 10 inches

Pocomoke City: 13 inches

Newport: 8 inches