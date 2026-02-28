Our Lenten Journey, Feb. 28, 2026

“On the wounded faces of the poor, we see the suffering of the innocent and, therefore, the suffering of Christ himself.” — Pope Leo XIV

The Holy Father reminds us today, especially those of us without financial worries, that to see the poor is to see Christ.

The first and second corporal works of mercy are to feed the hungry and give drink to the thirsty. If you are grocery shopping this weekend, think about adding items to support a local parish food pantry, or Catholic Charities Food Assistance. Find out more here: www.ccwilm.org/basic-needs/food-assistance/

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

