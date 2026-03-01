Our Lenten Journey, March 1, 2026

One of the recent shining stars of social media is Dominican Sister Mary Jo Sobieck. Sister received national media attention in 2018 when she threw out the “perfect” first pitch at a White Sox game.

Sister Sobieck’s positive energy is infective; every morning she posts a “today’s pitch” message with an uplifting message about God and life. Be sure to look for her on Facebook and Instagram if you are looking to add positivity to your daily scroll.

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation during this holy season. Watch thedialog.org for more information about this year’s Reconciliation Monday in the Diocese of Wilmington.

