Our Lenten Journey, March 2, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Tuesday, March 2

Our family history is our personal legacy. Often we risk losing that history when we unexpectedly lose a loved one before we had a chance to hear their stories. Today’s deed: Call an elderly relative and ask them to tell the story of their life. Be sure to inquire about their faith traditions, such as May procession or 40 hours observances. Record or write down what they say for future family to cherish.

Readings for March 2 – Click here.