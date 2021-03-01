High school musical productions in the Diocese of Wilmington working their way through pandemic restrictions

High school musical productions in the Diocese of Wilmington working their way...

As we all know, getting back to normal amid pandemic restrictions can be easier said than done.

Almost no one knows that better than those associated with high school musicals.

After most schools were able to perform their spring musicals productions last year before the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, high schools in the Diocese of Wilmington are working to host performances this 2021 spring season.

But it’s not easy.

Most schools have not finalized details, but all have something in the works. As with all school activities, COVID restrictions are being prioritized for the health and safety of all those involved.

Here is what is known at this point.

Archmere Academy: Performing “Into the Woods” April 15-17, times and details to be determined.

St. Mark’s High School: Saint Mark’s will perform The Addams Family on April 16, 7:30 p.m., April 17, 7:30 p.m. and April 18, 2 p.m. This will be a live show with a restricted audience with limited capacity and assigned/socially distanced seats. Tickets will need to be ordered in advance. No walk-ins.

Salesianum School: Presenting “Little Shop of Horrors” available for online streaming only beginning May 14. Depending on the conditions of the pandemic at that time, it will be determined whether a minimum audience will be accommodated for live viewings. In addition, “She Kills Monsters,” by Qui Nguyen, will also be presented for online viewing starting March 19.

Ursuline Academy: Not hosting musical production due to COVID. Plan is to host a cabaret instead with dates and times yet to be finalized.

Padua Academy: School officials says they are planning to do a show, but do not yet have details.

Ss. Peter and Paul High School: The plan is to perform “Mozart’s Magic Flute.” Due to the pandemic, an outdoor venue in Easton, Md., is being looked into, though there is also interest in hosting an indoor performance with a socially distanced crowd. The tentative plan is for a mid-March/early-April performance.

St. Elizabeth’s High School: A musical is planned for this year. Details are not set.

Does your school have updates on the details of this year’s musical? Email Dialog editor Joseph P. Owens at jowens@thedialog.org or phone him at 302-295-0695.