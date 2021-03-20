Our Lenten Journey, March 20, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Sunday, March 20

It’s the first day of spring: Do you know someone who may need help getting their garden ready for the season? Today’s Deed: Offer to help out a neighbor or relative with weeding, planting, or any landscaping needs. Get the kids involved; it’s a good way to get them outside and learning about nature and giving to others.

Readings for March 20 – Click here.