On feast of St. Joseph, students from Cathedral of Saint Peter School get special lesson from Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV: Photo gallery

On feast of St. Joseph, students from Cathedral of Saint Peter School...

On the heels of St. Patrick’s Day comes the feast of St. Joseph on March 19.

Students at the Cathedral of St. Peter School got some special lessons about St. Joseph and a treat from the cathedral rector in Wilmington.

Father Joseph W. McQuaide IV presented lessons and a snack during an assembly at the school hall.

Kindergarten through second grade students were the first group to assemble in a socially distant setting and were ready to chime in with information about the father of Jesus.

They knew Jesus was born in a stable with Mary and Joseph there to wrap him in swaddling clothes, and they were aware Joseph later needed to take his family to Egypt.

Father McQuaide told the children that Joseph was a carpenter who made tables and chairs out of wood and he said Joseph took care of Jesus as a child.

“Joseph takes care of everyone who loves Jesus.” Father McQuaide told the children. “He becomes a father to everyone.”

The assembly ended with a prayer.

“Thank you for sending St. Joseph to take care of Mary and Jesus,” Father McQuaide said.