Most Blessed Sacrament eighth-graders address charity in Knights of Columbus essay contest

BERLIN, Md. — Three eighth-grade students at Most Blessed Sacrament School in Berlin, Md., won prizes in an essay contest sponsored by the Knights of Columbus Council 11285 from St. Michael the Archangel in Georgetown, Del., and its mission church, Mary Mother of Peace in Millsboro. The theme of the contest was “How Do I Live and Embody the Virtue of Charity?”

All of the students in Jackie Selba’s eighth-grade religion class participated in the contest. Katherine Erickson came in first place. Isabel Mitchell placed second, and Gianna DePietro was third. The three girls received gift cards and certificates on behalf of Robert Oliver, the council’s grand knight.

A Most Blessed Sacrament spokesperson said the school encourages its students to take part in acts of charity through various service projects it conducts throughout the year.

“This essay contest offered our eighth-graders a wonderful opportunity to evaluate their own ability to recognize need,” the school said.