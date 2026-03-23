Home Catechetical Corner Our Lenten Journey, March 23, 2026

Our Lenten Journey, March 23, 2026

By
Virginia Durkin O'Shea, Dialog Staff
-
(Illustration by Virginia Durkin O'Shea)

From St. Francis of Assisi, words that we can pray today and every day on Our Lenten Journey.

“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace;

where there is hatred, let me sow love;

where there is injury, pardon;

where there is doubt, faith;

where there is despair, hope;

where there is darkness, light;

and where there is sadness, joy.”

•••

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:
• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or
• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:
• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032326.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR