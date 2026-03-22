Our Lenten Journey, March 22, 2026

St. Padre Pio is one of the most popular 20th century saints. He was a stigmatist, mystic, and performed many good works and miracles in his lifetime. Because of his stigmata, he suffered greatly, but his love for God never waned. Today, his words remind us to put aside worry.

Read more about the priest who served this saint here: St. Padre Pio former assistant and one of the last direct ties to the Italian saint, Father John Aurilia, OFM Cap, dies in Wilmington

“Pray, hope, and don’t worry. Worry is useless. God is merciful and will hear your prayers.” — Saint Padre Pio of Pietrelcina

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Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032226.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries