Ursuline Academy names Erin Prada next Upper School president

WILMINGTON — Erin Prada, currently the director of strategic initiatives and global education at Ursuline Academy, has been named the principal of Ursuline’s Upper School beginning on Aug. 1. She succeeds Jennifer Anthony, who is in her second year at the all-girls Wilmington school.

The announcement was made March 23 in an email sent to school families.

Prada is a Fulbright Scholar who conducted educational research with Jesuit organizations and completed projects with the U.S. Embassy in Peru, according to school president Trisha Medeiros. She holds a master of science degree in comparative and international education from the University of Oxford, and she also graduated from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia with degrees in Spanish and education.

She was selected from a national pool of candidates, Medeiros said.

“Throughout the interview process, we consistently heard from those who met with Erin about her deep commitment to Ursuline’s mission,” Medeiros wrote.

In the email, Prada said she looks forward to continuing to contribute to the school’s mission in her new role.

“It is a true privilege to begin this next chapter in a community that has shaped me so profoundly as an educator and a person,” she said.

Ursuline will host a “meet the principal” event on April 14 from 8-9 a.m. in the library, which is located in the Fusco Student Center. Reservations can be made through Sue Johnson at sjohnson@ursuline.org.

The school announced last November that Anthony will be moving back to her native Wisconsin.