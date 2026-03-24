Our Lenten Journey, March 24, 2026

As we approach Holy Week, today’s Gospel tells of a tense encounter between Jesus and the Pharisees. He reminds them that even though they are of this world, he is not — “The one who sent me is with me. He has not left me alone, because I always do what is pleasing to him.” — John 8:29. Let us not lose sight of this as we continue on Our Lenten Journey.

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Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2026. Each morning we will bring you a thought to start your day — a passage from scripture, a quote from a saint or faith-filled person, or a suggestion for a work of mercy — along with links to each day’s readings and other Lent-related topics.

Additionally, everyone is invited to return to the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Reconciliation Monday, March 30. Read more about this special day here:

thedialog.org/featured/catholics-across-delaware-and-marylands-eastern-shore-encouraged-to-attend-fifth-annual-reconciliation-monday-on-march-30/

And be sure to follow us on socials for daily updates:

• facebook.com/TheDialogWilmington or

• instagram.com/thedialogwilm/

Here are some additional resources to help you with your spiritual practices:

• Today’s readings: https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/032426.cfm

• How to pray the Rosary: www.usccb.org/how-to-pray-the-rosary

• Mysteries of the Rosary: https://www.usccb.org/prayers/rosary-life-sorrowful-mysteries