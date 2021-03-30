Our Lenten Journey, March 30, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Tuesday, March 30

It’s 5K and parish carnival season, but with coronavirus restrictions some fundraisers are cancelled or are only virtual. So many of our parishes and schools depend on those annual fundraisers to help make ends meet. Today’s Deed: Check in with your favorite charity or parish to see if they are hosting an alternative fundraiser you can support this year. If you’re feeling really ambitious, set up an online “party” where part of the sales go to your charity.

Readings for March 30 – Click here.