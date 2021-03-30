Saint Mark’s gets first girls lacrosse win, scoring with 10 seconds left: Photo gallery

MILLTOWN — The Saint Mark’s girls lacrosse team saw its four-goal halftime cushion disappear against Padua on March 29, eventually falling behind the Pandas. But the Spartans rallied for a 9-8 victory in their home opener.

The Spartans ended the first half on a 5-1 run to take a 6-2 halftime lead. Their final goal came with three seconds left in the half.

The second half saw the Pandas come storming back as Delaney Witherell scored on two straight restarts to start a three-goal run to cut it to 6-5. The Spartans got one back but another three-goal run gave the Pandas their first lead at 8-7. The Spartans answered with the last two goals of the game including the game winner with 10 seconds left.

The goal scorers for the Pandas were Witherell with three, freshman Sophia Curtis with two, and one each for Erin Sentman, Grace Cassidy and Tatum Williams. The Pandas (0-1) got four saves from Brie Kindig and another from Abby Johnson. They will host Friends on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. at the Chase Fieldhouse.

Lindsay Sawyer and Leah Pala both had hat tricks for the Spartans. They also got two goals from Erin Nolte and another from Abigail Catts. The Spartans (1-1) got 10 saves from Kylie Ennis. They will travel to Middletown for a 3:45 p.m. start on Wednesday.

All photos by Jason Winchell.