Our Lenten Journey, March 31, 2021

Welcome to The Dialog’s Lenten Journey for 2021, “Forty Days, Forty Deeds.”

Throughout the season, we will be offering suggestions for acts of prayer, kindness and charity to enrich your faith journey, along with readings for the day from the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Wednesday, March 31

Some traditions call this day Spy Wednesday, the day Judas is said to have gone to the authorities to betray Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. Today’s Deed: Think about a person who may have betrayed you or hurt you. Pray for the strength to forgive them, as Jesus forgave his enemies.

Readings for March 31 – Click here.